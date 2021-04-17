Democrat Majority in House Shrinks to Just Two Votes…

The Democrat Majority in the House of Representatives is almost not a majority at all.

Representative elect Julia Letlow was sworn in on Thursday morning, taking the seat originally won by her husband who tragically died of complications from coronavirus in September before he could be sworn in. Julia as you may remember one a special election in March.

This will give Republicans 212 seats in the House to the Democrats 218. While this is a Democrat majority by six seats, because tie votes fail in the House, it reduces the Democrat majority to two votes (as losing three votes on a bill would lead to a 215-215 tie), and effectively blocks them from passing any of their most progressive legislation.

Some future special elections could give Democrats a slight boost, but only of a net one additional seat. As Fox News reports:

A special runoff election in Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District will be held on April 24 – and the two candidates facing off in the solidly blue district are both Democrats. The race is to fill the seat of former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who stepped down to join President Biden’s administration as senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Liaison. While May 1 will see a special election in Texas’ Republican-leaning 6th Congressional District to fill the seat of GOP Rep. Ronald Wright, who died of COVID-19 complications, there will be another special election on June 1 in New Mexico’s blue 1st Congressional District to fill the seat of former Democratic Rep. Debra Haaland, who was confirmed as interior secretary. Another special election in a deep blue district — Ohio’s 11th — won’t be held until Nov. 2 to replace former Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge, who was confirmed as Housing and Urban Development secretary.

The House Democrats plan on targeting 22 districts in next year’s midterms, while the House GOP is targeting 47 districts that they feel are vulnerable.

When you head over to our friends at ElectionBettingOdds.com they are giving the GOP a 60% chance now of retaking the House in 2022. Odds are still however up in the air for who will control the United States Senate.

Thanks to our friends at Bongino.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...