Democrat Congresswoman Who Wanted to Defund Police Carjacked in Her District, Now She Has Police Protection Detail

U.S. Representative Mary Scanlon (D-PA) was carjacked at gunpoint in a south Philadelphia park​ on Wednesday afternoon, according to her Communications Director Lauren Cox. According to Cox, Scanlon had attended a meeting in FDR Park where the attack took place around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, and said, “The congresswoman was physically unharmed.”​

Cox said, “She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly Police Department to ensure her continued safety.”



WPVI-TV reported that Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle when two armed men in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle approached and demanded the keys to the blue 2017 Acura MDX. The station reported that her personal and government cellphones were inside the SUV along with her purse and identification.



Scanlon, whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.



Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime: against the congresswoman, whom he described as his friend and colleague.



Kenny said, “Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year. It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace, one of our city’s parks.”



Kenny also posted on Twitter, “My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”

Isn’t it amazing how this Democrat Congresswoman who was all for defunding the police, now gets an armed security detail to protect her. Rules for thee, not for me as usual in Washington, D.C. America.

That’s right, she gets personal protection from the House at Arms and police, while you get to be told you don’t need anyone to protect your family.

