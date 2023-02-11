Democrat Congresswoman Assaulted in Her Elevator of DC Apartment Building Throws Hot Coffee on Attacker Who Punched Her

A House Democrat was assaulted in her Washington, D.C. apartment building Thursday morning, according to her office.

Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-MN) “defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” a statement from her team said.

The Congresswoman’s office said Craig called 911 and the attacker fled the scene.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” her office added.

The statement said Craig thanked the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and noted the congresswoman “asks for privacy at this time.”

Angie Craig allegedly threw hot coffee at her assailant who beat her in the elevator.

The police affidavit said Hamlin pursued Craig to the elevator of an apartment complex near the Capitol on Thursday at 7:10 a.m. Craig, the affidavit said, greeted Hamlin with a “Good morning,” and then swiped her access badge and pressed a button to select a floor. But the police report said Hamlin told the congresswoman he needed to go to the bathroom and insisted he use the bathroom in her apartment.

“Before the doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm between the door, preventing the door from closing, and stepped inside the elevator with the Representative,” the affidavit said.

According to a court filing from the Justice Department, Craig refused Hamlin’s request.

The affidavit said, “Hamlin became agitated. Hamlin stood in front of the elevator door, blocking the Representative from exiting the elevator, and hit buttons on the keypad. When the Representative tried to move past Hamlin, he punched her on the left side of her face, striking the chin (and) mouth area with his closed fist. Hamlin then moved behind the Representative, placing his hand on her shoulders to keep her from reaching the elevator keypad. Hamlin also grabbed the Representative’s collar bone, near her neck.”

Craig then threw a cup of coffee at Hamlin during the assault, according to the police affidavit.

The Capitol Police report stated, “As the doors opened on a floor, the Representative exited and began to yell for help. Hamlin exited the elevator and ran down the stairs to exit the building.”

CBS News reviewed D.C. Superior Court filings shows chargers were filed against a man with Hamlin’s name in a Capitol Hill burglary case from a supermarket in Washington, D.C. back in September, but the case was dismissed.

Craig made another statement on Friday saying she was home in Minnesota and recovering.

“My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to. On a serious note, I will also say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured — and I’ll have more to say about that soon.”

“Law enforcement officers viewed surveillance video recovered from the apartment building lobby,” the affidavit said. “The video shows Hamlin, matching the Representative’s description, entering the building just before the time of the assault and exiting the apartment building after the assault.”

We hope the Congresswoman recovers and gets back to work soon.

