Democrat Congressman Says He Has Bad News for His Dem Buddies on Mid-Terms

The question for Democrats is what is going to happen in the midterm election. Is it looking to shape up in favor of the Democrats? Unless RINO’s like Lindsey Graham ruin things by continuing down the path ​of near hysterical call for war with Russia, the 2022 midterms are looking like there could be a red wave coming.

In fact, if the Washington Post is to be believed, things might finally be looking so bad for Democrats that even they are having to wake up and face the horrifying (for them) reality of the situation.



That reality is that their policies, policy results, and public figureheads aren’t at all popular and are in fact quite disliked by a pretty significant majority of the electorate.



According to a recent report in the Washington Post, Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), head of the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), has finally come to the conclusion and was willing to tell it to members of his party, telling them that he has some “answers that aren’t comfortable” for them to hear.



What are those uncomfortable answers? Mainly that voters don’t like Democrats because of what they’ve chosen to focus on and how they’ve chosen to express themselves. In Maloney’s words, “They think that we’re divisive and too focused on cultural issues. They thing that we’re preachy. They think that we act like we know better than parents when it comes to their kids in schools.”



Maloney continued, “The problem is not the voters. The problem is us.”



And what Maloney first he said is mostly true. Voters do dislike the radical cultural policies pushed by the Democrats and the condescending way in which they push them.



After describing the cause of the DNC’s debilitating unlikability, Maloney got off course a bit giving a solution that makes no sense. He said, “Democrats need to be more like Biden. He is that person that in many ways we need to become. If there’s a kid with a stutter, the president’s gonna fall all over him. If there’s a cop or a firefighter whose had a tough time, Joe Biden’s gonna wrap his arm around him.”



The point that Democrats might want to be friendlier, particularly with first responders like firefighters, is well-taken. But other than that, should Democrats really become Biden? Probably not, if they want to win.



Brandon, it should be remembered, is very unpopular. The rest of the Democrats are too, to be sure, but Biden’s numbers are particularly bad. In fact, according to the Independent, only about 41% of the population supports him.”



In the survey from Yahoo News/YouGov, Mr. Biden’s job performance is supported by 41% of respondents while 53% disapprove of his handling of the presidency. That’s a loss of 1% in his approval rating over the last month in this poll, while his disapproval rating has not changed.



41% isn’t a winning number, particularly for a Democrat. If Democrats want to win, they’re gonna have to do a good bit better than Brandon.



