Delusional McConnell: ‘We All Agree The Most Important Thing Going on in the World Right Now is the War in Ukraine’

The delusional leader of the Republican senate showed yet again why he must be removed if the GOP takes the Senate and House back in November. He’s out of touch with reality, and he’s the epitome of a RINO.

This snake oil salesman is working hand in hand with President Joe Biden to send even more money to the Ukraine. So far the total is over $40 billion dollars while Americans struggle at home.

McConnell held a press conference on Tuesday, flanked by GOP senators, to discuss the pending $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that is likely to be voted upon sometime this week.

“I think we all agree the most important thing going on in the world right now is the war in Ukraine,” McConnell told reporters. “I had a chance to call the president last week and request that the Ukraine package move by itself and quickly. He said, let me think it over. He called back in about 15 minutes and agreed that we need to do this for Ukraine only, and quickly.”

“I think we’re on a path to getting that done, discussions are underway between the House and Senate appropriators on the crafting of the package,” he added. “It needs to be clean of extraneous matters, directly related to helping Ukrainians win the war.”

.@LeaderMcConnell": "I had a chance to call the president last week and request that the Ukraine package more by itself and quickly…He called back in about 15 minutes and agreed…I think we're on a path to getting that done." pic.twitter.com/0C8rc8IyJQ — CSPAN (@cspan) May 10, 2022

The narrative has switched so much that Congressional Democrats decided to remove funding for Covid-19 in support for Ukraine, showing you just how much you’re being played if you still believe this idiocy.

“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” President Joe Biden said on Monday.

The following is from The Daily Wire:

According to a poll conducted by Trafalgar Group, the American people are far more concerned with other issues facing the nation than they are with Ukraine.

That poll, taken between April 24 and April 27, surveyed 1,080 likely voters. It found that 38.5% of respondents say that “lower inflation and fixing the economy” is the most important issue in the 2022 elections. Nearly 16% of respondents said “addressing climate change” was their top concern, while 11% said “securing the border” was the most important issue. Just 6.5% said that “ending the Russia/Ukraine war” was the most important.

In late March, a Quinnipiac University poll of 1,462 American adults also found that 30% of Americans say inflation was “the most urgent issue facing America,” while just 14% of poll takers said that the war in Ukraine was their top concern.

Furthermore, according to Tralfagar, just 3.6% of GOP voters answered that the most important issue in the 2022 midterms was the war in Ukraine.

