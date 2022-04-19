Delusional Donna Brasile Claims Democrats are Running on ‘Roaring Back’ Economy

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile told ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that Republicans are “running on fumes.”

“Democrats are running on an economy that’s roaring back, that is fighting inflation, that is helping the Ukrainians,” the former Fox News contributor said.

“Democrats are going to run on what they’ve delivered,” Brazile concluded. “Republicans are going to run on the fumes of 2020.”

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R) scoffed at Brazile.

“C’mon!” he said.

“We’re running on the gas that Joe Biden is giving us at $5 a gallon. That’s what we’re running on,” Christie said. “We’re running on $5 gasoline. We’re running on 8.5% inflation. We’re running on a failed withdrawal from Afghanistan. We’re running on a president and a Democratic Party that their own party … said this week created this inflation through the rescue plan in January.”

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

