Delaware Democrat State Senator Charged with Punching Woman in Face at Restaurant

In yet another story you won’t hear from the corrupt and state ran mainstream media, a Democrat Senator from Delaware was arrested for beating a woman in a restaurant.

The Delaware State Police have arrested State Senator Darius J. Brown, 39 of Wilmington, after an altercation occurred at a local restaurant over the weekend:

On Saturday May 15, 2021 at approximately 6:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant, located at 3549 Silverside Road, Wilmington, for a report of a domestic altercation. When the troopers arrived, they were contacted by a 44-year-old female victim who informed them she had been punched in the side of the face by Mr. Brown after the two of them began arguing about a social media post. After he assaulted the victim, Mr. Brown got up from the booth where they were seated and threw a glass of water, which broke into pieces. Mr. Brown then exited the establishment prior to the trooper’s arrival. The victim sustained some redness to the side of her face but did not require any medical attention.

Troopers from Troop 1 obtained warrants for Darius Brown’s arrest for Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct, which are both misdemeanors.

On Tuesday May 18, 2021, Mr. Brown turned himself into Troop 1 and was processed and arraigned on those charges. He was released on his own recognizance with a no contact order with the victim.

Isn’t it amazing how the mainstream media never even covered this story, I’m sure you are all just shocked beyond belief the media yet again failed to report a Democrat with a heinous crime against a female.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...