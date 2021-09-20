Defense Department Spokesman John Kirby Says Drone Strike That KILLED 10 Civilians Was In “Good Faith” (VIDEO)

As yo know by now, the entire drone strike that took place in Afghanistan shortly after the Kabul Airport bombing was a farce. No terrorists were killed, only children and allies of the United States. It was nothing more than for show, and its’ sickening.

The Pentagon admitted Friday that a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan last month killed as many as 10 civilians including up to seven children.

“As the combatant commander, I am fully responsible for this strike and its tragic outcome,” U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters.

“I offer my profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed,” McKenzie said.

“This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake,” McKenzie said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., expressed concern about the Defense Department’s transparency immediately after the strike and whether its public statements included all the information the government had available at the time.

“This is an area deserving of additional oversight, and along with my colleagues in Congress, the House Intelligence Committee will continue to press for answers,” Schiff said.

Defense Department Spokesman John Kirby added the following:

Question: Thank you, John. I have two separate questions. The first one is on the 26th — 29th attack. As General McKenzie said, the statement from CENTCOM on that day, at the end it mentioned the possibility of civilian casualties. So I’m still wondering why General Milley, on September 1st, still called this — this strike righteous — righteous attack.

MR. KIRBY: I think General McKenzie answered that question quite well, Fadi. I’m not sure that I can add to that. And I’m not going to speak for Chairman Milley. But as you saw from General McKenzie, within 24 hours of an indication that there could have been civilian casualties, he launched an investigation, as is his responsibility. And he just completed it. And they — they did it fairly quickly, but I think they wanted to take the time to be as contextual as possible. So I think he already spoke to that.

Question: Yes, but, I mean, you said that within 24 hours, but General Milley came out on September 1st, that’s more than 24 hours, and still called… (CROSSTALK)

MR. KIRBY: Again, Fadi, again, I’m not going to — I’m not going to re-litigate the past statements here. As General McKenzie mentioned, every leader in the department that spoke to this in the moment that it was spoken to was speaking to you in good faith based on the information that we had. And that includes me, by the way. Things that I said obviously have not turned out to be correct. But it was done in as a good faith an effort as possible, to be as transparent as we could with what we knew at the time. Obviously, we now know more things and different things that has completely changed the character of this strike. And, again, we’re trying to be as open and transparent as we can when we know things.’

