‘DEFEAT THE MANDATES’ MARCHERS SURPASSED 30,000 IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

According to a Fox News report over 30,000 people marched in the streets of Washington, D.C. for the “Defeat the Mandates: American Homecoming” ​to protest “Draconian COVIE-19 requirements” on Sunday.

The protesters were calling for the end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the country, Fox News reported. Noted speakers at the march included Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who was instrumental in inventing mRNA technology, And also, Stephanie De Garay, mother of Maddie De Garay, who became ill after receiving a COVID-19 shot in a clinical trial.



March organizer and PragerU commentator Will Witt said, “You’re going to hear a lot of people on the left say this is a big antivax rally, it’s people coming in to deny science. But this march is about the Draconian measures that we’re seeing all across the country right now, especially in places like D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.”



All across the nation, state and federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates are being questioned and criticized. On Friday, a Texas federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate forcing all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated.​



Also, the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s private sector vaccination mandate, noting that “Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly.” However, the Court ruled to reinstate the vaccination mandate for healthcare workers.

