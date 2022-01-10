December Jobs Report Misses Mark by 200,000+ Jobs, Biden Economy is a Train Wreck in a Downward Spiral

Hiring slowed yet again in the month of December as employers continued to struggle to find workers in an economy that is now facing tyrannical and unconstitutional mandates, and workers saying no thanks to the jabs.

U.S. employers added just 199,000 workers to payrolls in December, according to data released from the Labor Department on Friday.

That was way below the expectations of 400,000 jobs created, making this the second consecutive month of a disappointing failure in the jobs department under the Biden regime.

The economy is still down 3.6 million jobs since beginning of the pandemic, and this latest disaster of only adding 199,000 jobs just adds to the embarrassment of the Biden White House.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December from 4.2% in the prior month of November. Job games for October and November were revised upwards by about 141,000.

Economist seem to be able to do nothing but blame variant after variant instead of the real story which is the fact that Americans refuse to take the tyrannical unconstitutional jabs, and the other have love free government money and hand outs to sit at home and play Xbox.

“We view this as a small window between when the delta variant was fading and before the acceleration and rapid spread of the omicron variant,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist of the payroll processing company ADP.

Bars and restaurants added 43,000 jobs in December, while construction crews added 22,000. The manufacturing sector added 26,000 jobs in December.

“With omicron, it’s a speedbump, and we’re going to have to fight through it for the next couple of months,” said Tim Fiore, who compiles the survey for the Institute for Supply Management.

A record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, with restaurants, bars, and hotels seeing some of the highest turnovers.

Employers began the moth with a record high 10.6 million job openings in December.

“Demand for workers, at least from the data on our platform, hasn’t dropped significantly because of the recent surge in cases,” said research director Nick Bunker of the Indeed Hiring Lab. “That could change fairly quickly, so it’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on.”

The government and analysts are trying to spin that it’s the virus that is scaring people from getting back to work, when in reality those with common sense realize it has nothing to do with that, and everything to do with making them take an experimental and up-proven, untested vaccine.

