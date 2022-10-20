Debate for This House Seat Shows Cluelessness of Democrats on Full Display (VIDEO)

We are seeing a lot of Democrats doing all they can to avoid debating their Republican opponents in the midterms.

Some examples include Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial race in Arizona against Kari Lake. Hobbs just flat out refuses to debate. Another is John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race against Mehmet Oz, putting off the debate until October 25, after people have already started voting.

And the biggest reason the Democrats aren’t debating is they all have to deal with the albatross of the bad policies that Joe Biden and the Democrats have been enacting the past two years that have hurt Americans so much.

And it seems when they do debate, they seem to be imploding. Examples include Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) getting nailed by Hershel Walker on his eviction scandal and his support of Biden. Warnock ended up lying about the scandal claiming that no one was evicted, which is untrue, as has been reported. Another example is when Mark Ronchetti leveled Governor Michelle Lujan Gresham in the gubernatorial debate in New Mexico over the allegations she grabbed a staffer’s crotch, then paid him to keep $150,000 to keep quiet about it. Then Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH) got wiped out by J.D. Vance, over and over again in the Ohio Senate debate. Ryan owned himself when he ridiculously had to reach back to high school for “service” when he put on a “football jersey” compared to Vance, who was a Marine.

We will give Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews credit for showing up to debate her Republican opponent, Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) for a House seat in South Carolina. At least Andrews wasn’t being a coward like Katie Hobbs, but even than it didn’t go well. A moderator asked her who pays for the healthcare plan that she was proposing. Andrews looked completely stunned that someone would even ask such a logical question. “I’m sorry?” Talk about the face of Democratic cluelessness, here it is.

Moderator: “And who pays for your plan?”



South Carolina Democrat Annie Andrews: “I’m sorry?”



Moderator: “Who pays for your plan? How would that plan be paid for?”



Andrews: “So we just…we need to focus on delivering high quality health care.” pic.twitter.com/mduSCPgkki — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

You could almost see the wheels in her head going, “Oh, damn they asked me to justify what I’m saying.” Then she went into a full-on Kamala Harris-worthy word salad. “So, we just, we need to focus on delivering high-quality health care that focuses on prevention. And that becomes more affordable. We need to get big Pharma and big insurance out of this so that we can focus on our patients, and delivering high-quality preventable haircare, healthcare which is evidence-based and cost-effective.”

I didn’t hear an answer. And I’m not sure what “preventable haircare” is. While haircare and healthcare are both important, they’re not quite the same thing. She was just throwing words out there that she thought would resonate with her base while saying nothing in response to the question.

Of course, the correct answer to the question is, all of us working Americans, we’re always the ones who have to pay, and if she understands that, she probably doesn’t want to say it. If she’ honest, she loses.

