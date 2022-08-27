DEAR GOD: Insane North Carolina Pride Event Features Toddlers Riding Stripper Poles With Mostly Nude Women [GRAPHIC VIDEO – CONTENT WARNING]

An insane Pride Festival and Parade that took place in Charlotte last weekend, and was advertised to have “newly expanded youth and family zones” didn’t disappoint. They went all in by letting Toddlers grind on stripper poles with actual strippers. God Help Us All.

On its social media, Charlotte Pride posted videos of its attendees blowing bubbles, dancing around, and twirling rainbow colored umbrellas. They posted pictures of children with people in drag, promotion the “family friendliness” of the event. This is grooming children, plane and simple, and it’s absolutely disgusting.

However unlike the video they shared, they failed to show the truly graphic nature, sexual scenes that children were in attendance and subjected to. Apparently, “Pride” now means “Strip Club.”

As Libs of TikTok pointed out, people in attendance at this event posted videos that were significantly less “G-Rated” than the ones that the festival organizers wanted the public to see.

Libs of TikTok posted videos from some of the festivalgoers that show topless women wearing only paint over their breasts, women in g-string thongs and lingerie twerking on stripper poles, women spreading their legs while other women slap their bottoms, and other overly-sexualized activities while children stand in the crowd watching it all happen.

Here’s footage from the “family-friendly” pride event in Charlotte, NC which featured a stripper booth where kids were about to try out pole dancing pic.twitter.com/Q1lRIrP3hv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2022

As if this wasn’t like a scene from Vince Vaughn in ‘Wedding Crashers’ saying “Who Wants to Party”, it gets much worse. Now a video has emerged showing a toddler being held by an almost completely nude woman near her breasts while she twirls around a stripper pole like Mary Poppins.

This whole “Pride” movement in America is something you should be concerned about if you’re a parent. What they are doing to influence children is sickening, and criminal.

What parents would bring their children to an event like this? Not very good ones, that’s for damn sure!

Oops! Looks like the Charlotte pride event wasn’t so “family-friendly” after all pic.twitter.com/ukxwrxaLBS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2022

What are your thoughts America, subjecting children to this nonsense? Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

