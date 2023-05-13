Dead Body Found Inside Freezer at Arby’s Restaurant in Louisiana – Like A Scene from the Movie ‘Goonies’

A shocking and perplexing incident unfolded at an Arby’s restaurant in Louisiana, where the lifeless body of a female employee was discovered in the freezer. The New Iberia establishment, situated approximately 130 miles west of New Orleans, became the scene of a tragic mystery that has captured the attention of local authorities and the public.

Late on Thursday evening, a fellow employee made the grisly discovery, stumbling upon the deceased woman inside the freezer around 6:30 p.m. local time.

While initial reports deemed the death “suspicious,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter, in an interview with KADN TV in Lafayette, indicated that he leans towards the possibility of an accidental occurrence.

Given the rarity and peculiarity of such a situation, the police are approaching the investigation with added caution and meticulousness.

Laseter revealed that the crime scene has been thoroughly processed, leading them to conclude that this incident does not bear the hallmarks of a homicide but rather points towards an unfortunate accident. However, the official determination of the woman’s identity and the cause of her untimely demise rests with the ongoing efforts of the coroner’s office.

Laseter expressed the need to re-evaluate all the available evidence and assured that an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the precise cause and manner of death. Further steps and thorough examination are essential before a final determination can be reached, underscoring the meticulous nature of this investigation.

The investigation into this distressing incident remains active and ongoing, with law enforcement committed to uncovering the truth behind the tragedy that unfolded within the confines of the Arby’s freezer. As the community grapples with the shock of this somber event, authorities are diligently working to provide answers and closure to the grieving family and concerned citizens.

