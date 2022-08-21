DEA Seizes Record Breaking Fentanyl in This State as Joe Biden’s Border is Wide Open

Joe Biden and the Democrats have left the entire southern border wide open to the point where Cartels are running the show, and its’ a free for all like never seen before. A massive bust with deadly ramifications took place by the brave folks at the DEA last month, and it didn’t even make national news.

Mainly because the mainstream media is too busy talking about Trump Trump Trump, instead of focusing on the real problems America is facing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration just discovered over 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl in Inglewood, California.

“This record-breaking bust is the largest seizure of fentanyl pills (the) DEA has made in California,” the DEA said in a statement.

A federal search warrant was executed by DEA agents, which resulted in the seizure of the pills that had been linked to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

Authorities have stated that this bust is the largest amount of fentanyl pills that DEA agents have seized in the state of California, who’s worth ranged between $15 to $20 million.

#DEA #LA makes record-breaking bust of 1 million fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, which is the largest seizure of #fentanyl pills DEA has made in CA. The pills were intended for retail distribution & est. street value of $15-$20 million💵



DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner stated, “This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives.”

The pills seized were produced in Mexico and designed to resemble brand-name prescription medications such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax, and Adderall.

“The deceptive marketing coupled with the ease of accessibility makes these small and seemingly innocuous pills a significant threat to the health and safety of all our communities,” Bodner said.

Bonner noted that “a staggering number of teens and young adults are unaware that they are ingesting fentanyl in these fake pills and are being poisoned.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. The drug was created as a legitimate pharmaceutical drug used to treat severe pain after surgery and in advanced-stage cancer patients.

The DEA reported that Los Angeles serves as a major trans-shipment hub where many illegal drugs coming from the southwest border are housed in warehouses, storage units, as well as residential properties.

Not to mention that the LA area has numerous international airports, freeways, and bus or train lines that make the process of smuggling easy.

