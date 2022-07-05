DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day July 4th, 2022: ‘Happy Halloween’

Our Independence Day Cartoon of the Day at The DC Patriot for July 4th, 2022 comes to you from the great BRANCO over at Creators.com
Showing Joe Biden with a sippy cup, Uncle Sam hat, and murmuring “Happy Halloween” since he more than likely won’t know what Holiday it is, this is hysterical folks!
Check it out below! Happy 4th of July America!
