David Hogg Loses Pillow Fight to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Gives Up On Competing Pillow Company Before it Even Started

David Hogg the smug activist who’s made a name for himself by attacking anything conservative since playing the victim role in an event he wasn’t even at has been humiliated by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Hogg, who said he was starting a pillow company called “Good Pillow” in order to try to hurt Lindell’s finances and conservative activism around the nation has now admitted he failed to take down the pillow giant of Mike Lindell.

In a statement released in a humiliating thread, Hogg has admitted defeat.

“A couple weeks ago, a very spontaneous interaction over Twitter between me and William LeGate led to us trying to start a progressive pillow company,” he tweeted. “The goal was and still is to create a great pillow that is sustainably produced in domestic unionized factories and have a percentage of those profits benefit progressive social causes.”

“We were met with immediate and overwhelming support,” he said, referring to Twitter activists, and not prospective customers. “But I soon realized that given my activism, schoolwork, and family commitments, I could not give 100% to being a full time co-founder at Good Pillow.”

Translation, these people that support me aren’t like conservatives, they don’t run businesses, have jobs, and can’t afford to buy my pillows. But it gets better as he keeps going.

“After many discussions with William and my friends, family and mentors, I made the good faith decision to allow William to bring our vision to life without me,” he continued. “That vision remains an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.”

“Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC,” he went on. “I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow.”

“The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish Will nothing but the best,” he added. “Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally.” “While now may not be the best time for me, I do deeply believe it is incumbent on our country’s businesses to do no harm and empower the communities in which they serve,” he said. “Serving as an advocate and activist is just one (major) part of my life. I do hope to one day shape our global community to become more aware, progressive and equitable through social entrepreneurship and other avenues in the future. While the tragedy and trauma I experienced does shape me, like many other survivors of gun violence, it is not even close to who I am fully and I am looking forward to using this time to grow myself as an organizer, friend, son, and brother.”

Hogg as you may remember in February boasted about how he was going to bring down My Pillow and Mike Lindell by competing with them. That as you can see failed in less than two months.

“[We] are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it,” Hogg wrote.

Apparently just like his spelling bees, this was also a failure. Now get out and support a great Patriot like Mike Lindell and buy some pillows and dream sheets America! Let’s support those who actually love America, not hate it, shall we?

