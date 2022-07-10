Dave Chappelle Pushes Back Again

Dave Chappelle is an unstoppable force of nature, isn’t he? You can’t cancel this dude, no matter how hard you try. And trust me, the woke mob has tried. Tried, and failed.

The problem the woke left has, is Dave tells the truth. The truth is something the left isn’t well acquainted with. Whether it be the narrative that men can be girls, cops are hunting black people, or Joe Biden is the best and most popular president in American history, the truth and liberals aren’t even on speaking terms.

Netflix, despite airing a bevy of far-left content, refuses to bow to the pressure and cancel Chappelle. And why would they? At the end of the day, it’s all about money and ratings, and Dave brings in both of those things in spades.

In fact, Netflix recently doubled down with the airing of the newest “offensive” Dave Chappelle special. Check out this from Indie Wire:

Netflix is doubling down on Dave Chappelle onqwce again.

The streamer released a 40-minute video, being deemed a stand-up special on the Netflix homepage, capturing Chappelle’s speech at his former high school for what should have been a theater renaming ceremony. In the video, titled “What’s in a Name?,” Chappelle lectures teenagers while defending his past transphobic jokes.

In “What’s in a Name?,” Chappelle calls his previous controversial Netflix stand-up special “The Closer” a misunderstood “masterpiece” and said he was “sincerely hurt” by the Duke Ellington School students after a tense Q&A held in November 2021 during which the adolescents voiced their concerns over his transphobic comments.

So much to unpack here. Firstly, can we all stop with the term “transphobic”? Just on its face it is incorrect. A “phobia” implies a fear. I doubt Dave Chappelle or most of us “fear” trans people. I understand we are getting dumber as a society, but let’s try hard to cling to at least SOME common sense. Now spiders? I fear those. Arachnophobia is a thing.

I wholeheartedly agree with Chappelle’s characterization of “The Closer” as a masterpiece. It is artfully done, honest, and brutally funny. It’s touching and thoughtful. If you hate it, you either have an agenda, or no sense of humor.

I would be remiss if I didn’t also mention that I, nor Dave should give two craps about what adolescents think about trans issues, or mostly anything for that matter. Kids don’t know what they don’t know and are usually just parroting what they hear from media, or their lib parents.

The comedian continued that the students’ comments have only fueled his desire to further make jokes at the expense of the LGBTQ+ community. “The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it,” Chappelle explained. “It has nothing to do with what you’re saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my right and my freedom of artistic expression. It’s worth protecting for me, and it’s worth protecting for everyone else who endeavors in our noble professions. These kids didn’t understand that they were instruments of oppression.”

Dave Chappelle is one hundred percent correct. There is much on the line here culturally. If comedians cannot make jokes about whatever they want, then comedy is dead.

Comedy is important to our national psyche and laughing is proven to be physically and emotionally good for you. Perhaps that is the problem with the left. They have no idea how to unwind and laugh, and everything is off the table to make fun of.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...