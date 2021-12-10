DARK DAY: UK High Court Approves Julian Assange Extradition to US on Spying Charges

On Friday, the Royal Courts of Justice in London decided to overturn a decision of a judge in January not to extradite Julian Assange because “it would be unjust and oppressive” due to his mental condition.

The Wikileaks founder is in Belmarsh prison in London, and faces espionage charges in the US for the publication of thousands of secret documents related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that he received from whistleblowers.



This is a dark day for freedom of the press and journalism when a non United States citizen can be.

The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely and directed a lower court judge to send the extradition request to Britain’s interior minister for review. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who oversees law enforcement in the U.K., will make the final decision on whether to extradite Assange.

“There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say,″ the High Court ruling stated. “There is no basis for assuming that the USA has not given the assurances in good faith.”

Assange’s fiancé, Stella Moris, called the decision a “grave miscarriage of justice” and said Assange’s lawyers would seek to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.

“We will fight,” Moris said outside court, where supporters gathered with banners demanding Assange’s release.

“Every generation has an epic fight to fight and this is ours, because Julian represents the fundamentals of what it means to live in a free society,” she said.

Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison. The High Court ordered that he remain in custody pending the outcome of the extradition case.

Keep it here for the latest.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...