Dancing School Teachers Gets Insane 12.2 Million Views and Counting on TikTok [VIDEO INSIDE]

Sometimes we just need a story that makes us smile amid the doom and gloom of this disastrous society that’s been created around us by the woke brigade. This is one of those stories.

Pretoria High School for Girls teacher, located in South Africa, Domonique Bullock became an overnight internet sensation after a TikTok video of her grooving to Robot Boii’s Salary Salary, went viral on social media.

As extensively reported by The South African website, – Bullock, who is a grade 9, 10 and 11 English teacher, showed off her dance moves in front of cheering pupils.

The video – at the time of publishing – has been viewed a staggering 12.2 million times across all platforms and has over 1.2 million ‘likes.

Bullock broke out into the impromptu dance during a farewell breakfast which was organized for the school’s Matrics ahead of writing their final examinations.

In a message communicated by the school on Tuesday, Bullock was reported to have said: “I am delighted that this video has united people in a way that shows love, acceptance and the breaking of barriers.”

One thing is for sure, Bullock is now officially TikTok famous! Check out her moves below!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...