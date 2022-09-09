Dana White Cancels UFC Press Conference for First Time in History After Diaz, Chimaev ,and Holland Camps Implode With Each Other [MULTIPLE VIDEOS INSIDE]

For the first time in the history fo the Ultimate Fighting Championships, UFC President Dana White has had to cancel a press conference over what he called safety concerns.

According to White, its as just too risky and dangerous for the safety of everyone to allow the press conference of Nate Diaz and Khazmat Chimaev to continue, due to a massive war of words and beef with both fighters camps.

UFC announcer Ariel Helwani explains what went down that caused the cancellation.

Here’s the full story regarding why the UFC 279 press conference was canceled before it started.

Here’s the full story regarding why the UFC 279 press conference was canceled before it started. pic.twitter.com/adIIQfKFXW — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2022

Helwani added the following update just a few minutes ago:

Khamzat Chimaev push kicked Holland in the chest. Chimaev was reacting to things Holland has said recently and it set him off, I’m told. Once that was broken up the Chimaev-Diaz part of the story popped off and then the bottles started flying.

More info coming in.



Khamzat Chimaev push kicked Holland in the chest. Chimaev was reacting to things Holland has said recently and it set him off, I’m told. Once that was broken up the Chimaev-Diaz part of the story popped off and then the bottles started flying. https://t.co/WGpbskiQz7 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2022

Here is the video of UFC President Dana White canceling the press conference.

UFC press conference canceled before it started. Unclear at this time why. pic.twitter.com/O5QJFHBth4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 8, 2022

Here’s what happened at the UFC Press Conference: A scuffle broke out between Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev. That scuffle was handled and then one of the members of Nate Diaz camp threw an Object at Khamzat. UFC decided it was not going to be safe. Nate’s gang was too large. pic.twitter.com/ZdcJSnxlhJ — h (@udreamy_) September 9, 2022

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...