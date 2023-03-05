Dam Built in East Palestine to Hold Back Toxic Waste Has Been DESTROYED by Torrential Rain (DETAILS INSIDE]

The following is from investigative reporter Nick Sorter who has lead the charge on the ground reporting the truth in East Palestine, Ohio.

The dam built in East Palestine to hold back toxic waste has been DESTROYED by torrential rain.

This has caused toxic sludge to be released into some of the town’s largest waterways.

RESIDENTS BEWARE. SULFUR RUN AND LESLIE RUN ARE UNSAFE.

🚨 #ALERT: The dam built in East Palestine to hold back toxic waste has been DESTROYED by torrential rain.



This has caused toxic sludge to be released into some of the town’s largest waterways.



RESIDENTS BEWARE. SULFUR RUN AND LESLIE RUN ARE UNSAFE. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2023

Below you can see a picture of the damn failing.

Here is a photo of the East Palestine dam failing and releasing toxic chemicals into the local waterways.

Here is a photo of the East Palestine dam failing and releasing toxic chemicals into the local waterways. pic.twitter.com/ewFXhhBPGv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2023

