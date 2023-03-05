Dam Built in East Palestine to Hold Back Toxic Waste Has Been DESTROYED by Torrential Rain (DETAILS INSIDE]

The following is from investigative reporter Nick Sorter who has lead the charge on the ground reporting the truth in East Palestine, Ohio.
The dam built in East Palestine to hold back toxic waste has been DESTROYED by torrential rain.
This has caused toxic sludge to be released into some of the town’s largest waterways.
RESIDENTS BEWARE. SULFUR RUN AND LESLIE RUN ARE UNSAFE.
Below you can see a picture of the damn failing.
Here is a photo of the East Palestine dam failing and releasing toxic chemicals into the local waterways.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Anyone can make 500$ a day…Yes! You can make $100 more than you think working from home on the internet. p37 I’ve been doing this job for a few weeks now and my salary was exactly $25,370 last week.
COPY THIS PAGE OPEN HERE… http://ezywork1.blogspot.com
[…] Visit Direct Link […]
“Damn” is a cuss word. “Dam” is a structure used to hold back water.