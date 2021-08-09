Dallas Texas School District to Require Masks for All Staff, Students, and Guest While on District Property

Starting Tuesday August 10, the Dallas ISD for the city of Dallas, Texas will be requiring all staff and students, as well as guests to wear masks.

Effective Tuesday, August 10, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property.

Effective Tuesday, August 10, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property.



Details: https://t.co/wtKKlj0UmG pic.twitter.com/F8GbXg1NPl — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) August 9, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is nowhere to be found as he promised no new mandates for the state and to stop such a measure from happening.

Here is the following statement from the school district.

Effective Tuesday, August 10, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property.

The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children. Students under 12 are not eligible for a vaccine, however, school attendance is mandatory, and virtual learning is not an option at this time.

In keeping with the top priority of safeguarding the health and well-being of staff and students, the district will continue to provide masks and sanitizer at district facilities and will continue contact tracing.

Governor Abbott’s order does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students. Dallas ISD remains committed to the safety of our students and staff.

Masks don’t work, in fact Dr. Fauci’s own research shows from 2007 that masks are what caused the deaths and pneumonia from the Spanish Flu outbreak.

Thoughts Texans and Americans?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...