Dallas Mavericks Reverse Course: Will No Longer Require Most Fans Provide Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative Test To Attend Games

As you may recall back in September, the Dallas Mavericks made a statement that fans would be required to provide proof of vaccination or have a negative Covid-19 test in order to attend a Mavericks home game.

Just six games into the NBA 2021-2022 NBA season, The Mavericks are now changing course.

As announced on the Mavericks website on Saturday, most fans will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend home games.

“The Mavericks, in conjunction with the NBA, announced today that beginning Nov. 15, fans seated beyond 15 feet of the court will no longer need to complete a Fan Health Survey to enter the game,” Dallas said in a statement.

“Those same fans will also no longer need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status within 48 hours of the game.”

Cases in Dallas County, Texas are now below 500 per day in the last few weeks, however in a ridiculous mandate masks will still be required for fans over the ages of two.

The changes will be implemented starting November 15, though owner Mark Cuban did leave the door open for putting the more strict regulations back in place should COVID-19 cases rise.

“People are still getting vaccinated. Booster shots are becoming more prevalent,” Cuban said on Twitter. “Cases are going down. Let’s hope people stay smart. Don’t want cases to go back up and have to re-institute the requirements.”

