D.C. MAYOR BOWSER SAYS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS BEING “TRICKED” AND BUSED IN FROM TEXAS HAS BECOME A SIGNIFICANT ISSUE FOR CITY’S HOMELESS PROBLEM

On Sunday, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was on CBS’ Face the Nation, explaining that the crisis of DC’s homeless problem is worsening due to the never-ending influx of illegal immigrants continues.

Host Margaret Brennen suggested that the illegals were being bussed in from Texas and Arizona in droves. Bowser admitted that it has become a “significant issue” and went on to blame the federal government for tricking the migrants to get onto the buses.

Bowser replied to Brennen, “Well, this is a very significant issue. We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on the buses.”

But Bowser never mentioned the fact that the border was open, therefore, the big problem is tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are coming across the southern border every month.

Bowser explained, “We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C. When they arrive, they are disposed by authorities and forced to seek refuge at brim-full homeless shelters. I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America.

It comes just as Bowser had begun to lower homelessness figures in the city. In April, she announced homelessness inthe district had hit a 17-year low, down 47% since 2015.

As thousands swarm across the border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent numerous busloads of illegal immigrants to DC to as border states become swamped under the social, economic and pressures of dealing with the people numbers.

Bowser said, “Local taxpayers are not picking up the tab. They should not pick up the tab. We really need acoordinated federal response. We know that it’s done for refugees who come to the states from all points of the world and the same has to be done in this situation.

But, whether local or nationally, taxpayers are going to be picking up the tab. Once again, she didn’t say anything about stopping the influx coming across the border. If Biden had kept it closed, we wouldn’t be in this predicament.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s monthly report, 200,000 illegal immigrants crossed the border in June. An undisclosed number of terrorists also crossed the border and 15,000 unaccompanied children.

Biden when speaking at the Ninth Summit of the Americas advocated making it easier for illegals to cross the border, saying “We affirm that regular pathways, including circular and seasonal labor migration opportunities, family reunification, temporary migration mechanisms, and regularization programs promote safer and more orderly migration. We intend to strengthen fair labor migration opportunities in the region, integrating robust safeguards to ensure ethical recruitment and employment free of exploitation, violence, and discrimination, consistent with respect for human rights and with a gender perspective.”

The U.S.A. already has a visa system for non-citizens who want to work or live in the country. Clearly the Biden administration believes some should have different rules than others.

