D.C. Mayor Bowser Begging for National Guard’s Help Because of Illegal Immigrants Bused in from Texas and Arizona

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, announced in a press conference on Thursday that she has requested the D.C. National Guard to be deployed into the city to deal with illegal migrants who are being bused into D.C. by Republican governors, from border states like Texas and Arizona.

Bowser had to make the request to the U.S. Secretary of the Army to deploy the city’s National Guard after receiving criticism about her lackluster response so far. She had to go this route because D.C. is not a state.

Bowser said in the press conference, “We continue to be very focused on having the federal government do its part and take the lead in addressing what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people who are seeking asylum, coming across the country to get to their final destinations.”

Since President Joe Biden took the Oval Office, he’s done nothing to slow or stop the influx of migrants coming across the border in staggering numbers. Hundreds of thousands of people have entered the country illegally, burdening cities and counties to the point they have no resources left to help anyone.

If this wasn’t such a serious matter it would be almost comical. Now the left wants to take action on the influx of migrants coming into the country illegally, since it is negatively impacting their lives and communities directly. They are getting a taste of what it is like to be a state located along the border.

Bowser explained in her press conference, “We’ve had a number of discussions. We’ve facilitated FEMA’s involvement with a million-dollar grant that has now been increased to work with a lead nonprofit agency. We’ve facilitated using those grant funds to set up a respite center in a neighboring jurisdiction and I’ve also asked the Secretary of the Army to deploy the D.C. National Guard to help lead that effort.”

Continuing, the Democratic mayor said, “Officials need space to house the influx of migrants. The number of people crossing the border seeking asylum, we expect to only go up, we need to make sure that there is a national response, not an ad hoc city by city, state by state response.”

The Daily Wire reported, “Bowser had sent letters to President Joe Biden’s administration and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency asking that the National Guard be indefinitely activated and for permission to use the D.C. Armory as a processing center.”

According to the report, a whopping 150 buses with over 4,000 migrants have been sent from Arizona and Texas to Washington, D.C. over the course of the last three months.

All that the border states have been asking for is help to seal off the border areas to prevent so many people from flooding across into the United State.

The refusal by the Biden administration to help the border states is likely a purposeful strategy to play with voter demographics, but now has created problems for D.C., just as it has for those areas located along the border.

Maybe they will learn from this lesson. Probably not. Seems all that matters is the agenda.

