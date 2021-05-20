[…] Cuomo Says New York Summer Camps & Childcare Will Require Masks for Unvaccinated Kids and Staff […]

The governor responsible for the worst deaths of any state with coronavirus is yet again making unconstitutional requests and mandates for children and adults in his state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said that unvaccinated adults and children between the ages of 2-11 years old will need to continue to wear masks in childcare and camp settings.

Keep in mind, children do not get the virus and have a survivability rate better than the common cold. It’s absolutely absurd.

The new draconian policy applies to staffers and attendees at childcare programs, day camps, and overnight camps.

Under the rules, the unvaccinated should only remove their face coverings while eating, drinking, showering, swimming, and sleeping. The guidance adds that “children/campers may also remove face coverings outdoors when they are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity.”

Pods of children who all test negative together for COVID-19 by the 3rd-5th day of camp can unmask together inside their group. What a lovely time for children to be probed and tested while at camp during the summer. What kind of a parent is still sending their kids to a camp in New York anyway?

If an entire camp reaches a benchmark of 10 days without a positive COVID test and no symptoms, then the whole camp can abandon their masks, Jess Michaels, Director of Communications with the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey said.

Unbelievable the level of tyrants we have as leaders in America today.

