CUOMO RESIGNS! Governor Andrew Cuomo Bows Out in New York Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (VIDEO)

In stunning news, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned on Tuesday amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment. Cuomo is also under investigation over thousands that died in nursing homes in the city as well.

The New York Governor announced the resignation on Tuesday that he would step down amid an ongoing sexual harassment scandal, raising the further questions about what CNN will do with his beleaguered little brother, star anchor Chris Cuomo.

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said in a televised address, at which he took no questions.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, will serve the rest of his term when the resignation becomes effective in 14 days. She will become the state’s first female governor.

Cuomo, 63, apologized to his accusers, he made it very clear he did not believe he stepped over a red line that required his removal from office. Instead, he insisted his decision as one necessary to avoid protracted argument and divisiveness that would bring the state’s government to a screeching halt.

“It is a matter of life and death,” he said, referring to the immediate need to combat Covid. “Government operations and wasting energy on distraction is the last thing government should be. I cannot be the cause. New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way.”

Speaking to his three daughters, Cuomo said, “I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated, and that is the God’s honest truth.”

“Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized, and he learned from it and that’s what life is all about.”

Last year Cuomo authorized the state’s Attorney General Letitia James to carry out an investigation, and claimed that it would exonerate him. James made the following statement today.

“Today, closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice,” James, via her office’s official Twitter account, said in a series of tweets following Cuomo’s resignation. She added that the ascension of Hochul will help New York enter a “new day.”

The state’s assembly was already organizing impeachment papers, and this move keeps Cuomo from being impeached.

Law enforcement officials also announced that they were investigating whether criminal chargers were appropriate for Cuomo.

“I do hug and kiss people casually, women and men. I have done it all my life. It’s who I’ve been since I can remember,” Cuomo said. “In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate.”

