Cruz Turns on Trump, Says The President Was “Both Reckless and Irresponsible” (VIDEO)

In more non shocking news, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is the latest big name Republican to turn his back on President Trump and to try to blame him for the events that happened on January 6th.

I was sitting 4th row at the Ellipse and I can tell you that the President didn’t say anything about violence. His message was about peaceful, patriotic, and letting your voices be heard. Anyone with a functioning brain knows that it was Antifa agitators mixed in with weak and feeble minded sheep conservatives who followed suit that caused the idiocy that took place on January 6th.

At the end of the day, it’s evident that only Trump supporters were murdered at the Capitol when 34-year-old and 14-year Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot and murdered in the Capitol. The other two officers died of a medical issue that had nothing to do with the Capitol a day later, and another took his own life, also having nothing to do with the Capitol.

The media has been gaslighting this insanity, and the Department of Justice is as usual weaponized. They’ve been using the FBI to investigate Patriots across America every time an angry liberal dislikes them and sends in a false tip or false police report.

Now onto business, Senator Ted Cruz accused President Donald Trump of spouting “overheated rhetoric” about the election and failing to present evidence of voter fraud.

Starting at the 16:52 mark of the January 25th, 2021 episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Senator Ted Cruz states the following:

Senator Ted Cruz: “President Trump’s rhetoric, I think, went way too far over the line. I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly—and he said over and over again—he won by a landslide; there was massive fraud; it was all stolen everywhere. That evidence, the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election it has to be based on the evidence, and so simply saying the result you want, that’s not responsible and you’ve never heard me use language like that. What I’ve said is voter fraud is real, and we need to examine the evidence, and look at the actual facts; and in particular, what is the evidence of how much voter fraud occurred, and did it occur in sufficient quantities and in sufficient states to alter the outcome of the election. That would have been the mandate of the election commission; to assess.”

And later around the 25-minute mark, he refers to the events of January 6th, 2021 as “a terrorist attack on the United States Capital.”

As you can see from the video, Cruz is the latest to pile on the President and try to blame him for the incident at the Capitol.

Strange, if only these Republicans had of fought this hard when Antifa and Black Lives Matter were killing dozens of citizens and police officers, burning cities, and causing over $9 Billion in damage in 2020.

