CRUZ INTRODUCES BILL TO CUT FUNDING TO SCHOOLS THAT MANDATE COVID VACCINE​

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has introduced a bill that would prohibit schools that receive federal, state, or local government funding from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine to minors.​



Cruz introduced the legislation one week after the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 and the same day President Joe Biden set a deadline for businesses with 100+ employees to institute mandatory vaccination or weekly COVID testing.



Cruz says Americans have medical privacy rights and claims that Biden has overstepped his legal boundaries.



Sen. Cruz said in a statement, “President Biden and his administration have repeatedly ignored medical privacy rights and personal liberty by pushing unlawful and burdensome vaccine mandates on American businesses, and now they are preparing to push a mandate on kids by pressuring parents, all without taking into account relative risk or the benefits of natural immunity.”



The Senator continued, “Parents have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor.”



Similar legislation is scheduled to be introduced in the House by Representative Lance Gooden (R-TX) within the next few days.



Representative Gooden said about his legislation, “The Biden Administration’s track record suggest it is only a matter of time before they mandate public schools require COVID vaccination. I believe the decision to vaccinate a child should be made by the parents, not the government, and my legislation would ensure the government does not take that choice away.”



The Occupational Safety and Health Administrations (OSHA) issued the rules on November 4. Unvaccinated workers must wear masks in workspaces beginning December 5 and must provide weekly COVID tests beginning on January 4.



A Circuit Appeals Court ruled a Stay on Biden’s mandate on Saturday, which will for sure temporarily halt the mandate.

