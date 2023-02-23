CRINGE LEVEL EXPERT: Nikki Haley Launches ‘Past My Prime?’ Koozies to Attack President Trump

In one of the most cringe worthy things we’ve ever posted at The DC Patriot, former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador under President Trump Nikki Haley has launched an attack on the former President.
That’s right, the neocon Nikki Haley is at it again, attacking Trump with a beer koozie.
You can’t make up this level of stupidity and cringe. This is about as bad as Elizabeth Warren’s “having a beer” video.
The front of the koozie says “Past my prime?” with the back of the koozie saying “hold my beer” and Nikki Haley for President.
You can see the cringe below, we’re not sure what else to say here other than we’d rather be punched in the junk by an angry midget than vote for this RINO and Neocon.
