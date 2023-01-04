CRIMINALS: Congressman Adam Schiff Wanted Journalist Paul Sperry’s Account Suspended over Reporting on Trump Whistleblower #TwitterFiles

The tyranny was strong among the Democrats in office and those running Twitter as yet another example of censorship and tyranny has been discovered.

Congressman Adam Schiff tried to get conservative investigative journalist Paul Sperry suspended from Twitter over his coverage of the Trump whistleblower. An absolutely tyrannical and criminal move that will more than likely lead to nowhere for punishment for the Democrat Congressman.

In Tuesday’s installment of the “Twitter Files,” independent journalist Matt Taibbi posted a Nov 20, 2020, email regarding a request from the California Democrat’s office to suppress free speech on the social media platform.

Taibbi called it an example of the “astonishing variety of requests from officials asking for individuals they didn’t like to be banned.”

27.They also received an astonishing variety of requests from officials asking for individuals they didn’t like to be banned. Here, the office for Democrat and House Intel Committee chief Adam Schiff asks Twitter to ban journalist Paul Sperry: pic.twitter.com/SXI1ekqi13 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 3, 2023

The journalist in question was the talented Paul Sperry, a Post columnist who in January of 2020 wrote an article for RealClearInvestigations about the purported “whistleblower” behind former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, for which Schiff served as a House manager.

In the article, Sperry said then CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella was overheard talking in the White House with Sean Misko, a holdover staffer from President Barack Obama’s administration.

A former official reportedly heard the conversation and told Sperry, “Just days after [Trump] was sworn in they were already trying to get rid of him.”

Misko later left the White House and joined the Intelligence Committee, which Schiff chaired, Sperry reported. These facts they just couldn’t have getting out.

The email posted by Taibbi shows that Schiff’s office asked Twitter to take five specific steps that an unidentified company employee said were “related to alleged harassment from Qanon conspiracists.”

They included, “Remove any and all content about Mr. Misko and other Committee staff from its service — to include quotes, retweets, and reactions to that content.”

In response, another unidentified Twitter employee wrote, “no, this isn’t feasible/we don’t do that.”

Schiff’s office also asked for suspension of “the many accounts, including @GregRubini and @paulsperry_, which have repeatedly promoted false QAnon conspiracies and harassed” someone whose name is blacked out.

The Twitter employee responded to that by writing, “we’ll review these accounts again but I believe [name blacked out] mentioned only one actually qualified for suspension.”

In an email Tuesday, Sperry told The Post, “I have never promoted any ‘QAnon conspiracies.’ Ever. Not on Twitter. Not anywhere.”

“Schiff was just angry I outed his impeachment whistleblower and tried to get me banned,” he said. “I challenge Schiff to produce evidence to back up his defamatory remarks to Twitter.”

Sperry also said, “This is a scurrilous smear, but par for the course for the unscrupulous Chairman Schiff.”

In August, Sperry told conservative commentator Glenn Beck that he was permanently suspended from Twitter in the wake of the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.

“They kicked me off the day after Trump’s home was raided, and I was in the middle of tweeting more about the raid and I got a message popping up saying I was permanently suspended. No reasons were given,” he said at the time.

On Tuesday, Sperry suggested that Schiff may have been behind that move, saying, “Looks like Schiff’s office initially got friction from Twitter gatekeepers. Still, I was banned just a few months after this ‘request.’”

“Were there subsequent demands from Schiff? May explain why Twitter would never give me a reason for banning me,” he added.

You can read more from our friends at The New York Post.

