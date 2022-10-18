CRIMINAL! Boston University Lab Creates Lethal Covid Strain with 80% Kill Rate in New Gain of Function Research Done on U.S. Soil

That’s right sports fans, it’s only okay to be criminal if you do it in the name of causing pandemics or insanity. Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.

First, this is what real domestic terrorism looks like. Second, how is this legal to even happen on American soil? Everyone involved in this should be jailed for life, this is absolutely ridiculous. But let’s get into the details of these monsters.

The variant, a combination of Omicron and the original virus in Wuhan, killed 80% of the mice infected with it, the university said. Yeah, they’re bragging about creating this. If you or I created this, we’d be in Gitmo, and I want someone to prove me wrong.

When mice were exposed to Omicron, they experienced mild symptoms.

The research was conducted by a team of scientists from Florida and Boston at the school’s National Emerging Infections Diseases Laboratories. Now just think if these clowns were researching cures for diseases like cancer instead of trying to create things that could kill 80% of the world’s population?

The scientists or lunatics, whatever you want to call them at this point say they extracted the spike protein from Omicron and attached it with the strain that was first detected at the onset of the pandemic that began in Wuhan, China. Then they documented how the mice reacted to the hybrid monstrous strain.

“In…mice, while Omicron causes mild, non-fatal infection, the Omicron S-carrying virus inflicts severe disease with a mortality rate of 80 percent,” they wrote in a research paper.

The new strain has a five time more infectious virus particles than the Omicron variant, the insane researchers said.

The Omicron variant if you remember was highly contagious, but had mild symptoms. So what did these idiot sticks do? They decided to create a combination of the one that kills you and the one that spreads rapidly, and they did it while criminal and illegal gain of function research on United States soil.

According to the researchers, the study used a breed of mice that weren’t as similar to humans as other breeds of mice when you try to see how to kill off the human race.

Destroy this, end it, and arrest these people. We’re not wrong here!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...