Crime, Poop and Needle Ridden San Francisco Considers Creating a Red Light District to Legalize Prostitution

The insane far-left city of San Francisco is now considering the idea of creating a “red light’ district, which would totally help the city full of crime, poop, and needles in the streets.

No word on if they plan to ban hammers along with plastic straws, but prostitutes, let’s do this!

What could possibly go wrong?

We’d ask if they know what they’re doing in San Francisco, but we both already know the answer to that.

Red light: As San Francisco struggles to deal with prostitution, a city supervisor suggests legalizing ithttps://t.co/nioMViGDiZ — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) February 8, 2023

PJ Media Reports:

I moved to San Francisco almost right out of college for a sort of internship. I lived there for as long as my wallet could stand it. For a fresh-faced college boy, San Francisco even then was a bit of an eye-opener. Of course, that was before the jump in homelessness and crime. I’m sure it’s much more interesting if less enjoyable now than it was back then.

In California’s race to establish itself as America’s first third-world state, it passed a law repealing the ban on loitering for prostitution. The bill, Senate Bill 357, was the brainchild of state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-11th district), who held that cops were disproportionately targeting women of color and trans people. Now, according to a report in Fox News, prostitution and with it, human trafficking is running rampant in cities in California. Cops say that they can do nothing to help women and children who may be victims of trafficking since they no longer have probable cause to stop and talk with someone, and possibly intervene.

Supporters of the bill say that the previous law criminalized sex workers and created distrust. In Oakland, pimps had women outside of a Catholic school, and prostitutes can be seen walking the streets in various stages of undress day and night. Some appear to be underage. L.A.’s Figueroa Street is now awash with prostitutes.

San Francisco Considers Creating ‘Red-Light District’ Legalizing Prostitutionhttps://t.co/9b1rxKm0Bt pic.twitter.com/h9rLzO8V16 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) February 9, 2023

What are your thoughts on San Francisco possibly legalizing prostitution?

