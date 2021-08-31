CRENSHAW EXPLAINS THAT JOE BIDEN DID NOT END ANY WAR​

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas, in an interview Monday with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Fox News radio, when asked about the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11 said,

“We’re in a worse position now than we were on September 10, 2011. It’s always worth reminding people, we weren’t at war then, but somebody was at war with us, and guess what, they are still at war with us. Joe Biden did not end any war.”



Crenshaw continued, “That was always the myth. That was always the false promise from politicians, we’re gonna end the wars. Well, the enemy has a say in that and they’ve made that pretty clear as of late.”



Crenshaw added, “It’s frustrating for a lot of us who served there. Now, don’t get me wrong, our service was not in vain. We got something out of those 20 years. What we got was no more 9/11’s and that’s not nothing, that’s something. But I am not sure who is going to be there to protect America from these kind of attacks in the future when Al-Qaeda reforms and finally gets some breathing room, which they’re very happy to have now, and can start to externalize their operations again.”



Last week in a tweet, Crenshaw slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by August 31, saying he is taking orders from the Taliban and will leave citizens behind. Also, in the tweet he called Biden a coward and said “he is taking orders from a band of barbaric terrorists.”



Everything that Crenshaw has said is pretty well confirmed as President Biden withdrew all of the troops on the August 31 deadline set by the Taliban. There are no doubt hundreds, and possibly thousands of Americans, and who knows how many thousands of Afghan allies, were left behind.

