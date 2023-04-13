CRAZY! Young Moose Wanders Into Alaskan Hospital and Starts Eating Potted Plants in VIRAL Video

It’s not often that we shake our heads and just laugh in this crazy and demonic world the Democrats have tried to create, but here’s a feel good video that should put a smile on your face.
A young moose wandered into the lobby of an Anchorage, Alaska, hospital and just made itself at home.
How comfortable was it? So comfortable that it just started eating and enjoying the deliciousness of some potted plants.
The moose was eventually escorted out several minutes later. Check it out below!
WATCH:
