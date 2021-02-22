CPAC Cancels Young Pharaoh at Orlando Event Titled America UnCancelled, Due to Anti-Semitic Remarks

News breaking on your Monday afternoon that CPAC has cancelled the appearance of Young Pharaoh, a rapper and YouTube star.

We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference.

Young Pharoah has tweeted for example,



“THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF #JEWS OR #JUDAISM…



ITS ALL A COMPLETE #LIE. … COMPLETELY MADE UP FOR #POLITICAL GAIN.”



Young Pharoah also has attacked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for his Judaism, according to Media Matters.

In fact, Young Pharoah tweeted this less than an hour ago.

$50,000 FOR THE TOP #JEWISH #RABBI WHO CAN PROVE THE VALIDITY OF #JUDAISM. I OWN MY OWN #DEBATE LEAGUE & INVITE YOU TO DEBATE ME IN FRONT OF THE WORLD.. IN THE MEANTIME SUBSCRIBE TO https://t.co/vdmOXxGPpy & BECOME A #GENIUS TODAY🙏🏾 — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) February 22, 2021

Critics also have cited his advocacy of the QAnon and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theories.

This is a developing story.

