Cowboys Owner and Billionaire Jerry Jones Makes Massive Last Minute Donation to Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s Re-Election Campaign

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently made a sizable donation to the reelection of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, according to reports on Tuesday. Jones have been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes, so it comes as no surprise that he is supporting Abbott, though a donation of $500,000 is sizeable this late in the race, that could turn some heads and draw some attention.

As mysantonio.com noted in the breaking news, the contribution from Jones is the largest the billionaire has ever made in a statewide election.

Jones has a history of large donations to Republican politicians. In 2020 Jones offered combative words to journalists regarding a $1 million charitable contribution he made to former president Donald Trump’s inaugural committee in 2017.

When asked about his financial support of Republicans at the 2020 NFL owners meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jones reportedly told a Palm Beach Post reporter, “That’s how the country should be run but don f**k with me, alright?”

The news is also unique in that Abbott is favored to win the election over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The governor raised $8.8 million in the latest fundraising round, according to the Texas Ethics Commission. Abbott has $3.7 million on hand.

Abbott enters November’s election decidedly ahead of his 2022 gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, Texas.

A poll released Tuesday on the race, by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University Houston, revealed that Abbott is currently leading by a comfortable margin of 13 points over O’Rourke heading into the pivotal election.

Both candidates have seen multimillion-dollar funding influxes in recent months; O’Rourke brought in $10.5 million in donations over the Sept. 30 through Oct. 29 reporting window, while Abbott notched $9 million in contributions inthe same span. The governor’s war chest has totaled $103 million in funds raised since the launch of his reelection campaign, significantly outstripping his opponent’s $76.5 million total fundraising bankroll, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Jones has an estimated net worth of $15.8 billion from his oil and gas ventures and his investment in the Cowboys. Jones has owned the Cowboys since he purchased the franchise in 1989 for $150 million. The Cowboys currently have an estimated value of $8.5 billion.

