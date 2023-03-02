‘Cowboy’ Couy Griffin NOT GUILTY in New Mexico Court Case Over ‘Cowboys for Trump’ (VIDEO)

The former Otero Country Commissioner and co-founder of “Cowboys for Trump” has won a major victory on your Thursday morning as a New Mexico jury has found him not guilty.

In 2022, Griffin was removed from office based on a decision form a New Mexico district court judge due to his role in the Jan 6, 2021 fiasco in Washington, D.C.

The decision barred Griffin from holding public office again, which is absolutely tyrannical and nonsensical. That has now been overturned by a jury.

The Secretary of State’s office won an arbitration decision in June 2020 that ordered the “Cowboys for Trump” group to register as a political committee, file expenditure and contribution reports, and pay a fine of $7,800.

Couy Griffen NOT GUILTY! pic.twitter.com/9ifgjSNfzZ — The Professor's Record – David K. Clements (@theprofsrecord) March 2, 2023

Griffin cited free speech protections and said that donations were used for travel to support conservative ideals without raising money for a political candidate. Which is and was true.

Griffin also expressed concern over the protection of donors who supported the group. He faced up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted. This is targeted political harassment, and thank God for justice by the jury outside of Washington.

“Jesus had twelve disciples. I just had twelve jurors testify NOT GUILTY!! Praise God,” Griffin tweeted out.

Jesus had twelve disciples. I just had twelve jurors testify NOT GUILTY!! Praise God🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸WWG1WGA — Couy Griffin (@CowboyCouy) March 2, 2023

Griffin also released this video on the tainted jury pools in Washington D.C. and he’s absolutely right. 94 percent of the District of Columbia voted for Joe Biden, imagine being a conservative trying to go to trial there?

WATCH:

Praise the Lord.

Not Guilty. pic.twitter.com/OwW1CdkqKJ — Couy Griffin (@CowboyCouy) March 2, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



