COVIDIOTS – CDC Director: Definition of ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Is “Still Evolving”

Yes, that’s right, they don’t know, and neither do you. The insanity of the world running from a strong flu continues as the CDC Director basically admits they have no clue what they are doing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday about 239.3 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 202.2 million people who have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Just like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been virtually wrong on all her decisions concerning COVID, yet a majority of the U.S. population is following the CDC’s recommendations and are getting the ever-increasing number of shots.

First, it was the jab, then the vaccine requiring 2 jabs, then a booster jab, and Fauci said over the weekend a 4th jab may now be required. So when do those who have gotten in lockstep with the government know they have become fully vaccinated?

“What we know about variants is that the more mutations you have, the more immune boost you need in order to combat them, so that’s exactly why we’re saying this variant has a lot of mutations, we want to make sure that we have as much immune protection as possible,” Walensky told the news show when she was asked about the definition changing.

Walensky then suggested that people get the booster shot if they haven’t yet and are eligible to receive it.

So far in the U.S., two Democratic governors are requiring the booster shot to be classified as fully vaccinated in their state.

Some good news is coming from the health officials in South Africa, where the Omicron variant first emerged. They have reported that so far the signs suggest Omicron is milder than Delta, the variant that makes up most infections worldwide.

“They are able to manage the disease at home,” Dr. Unben Pillay, who is treating Omicron patients in South Africa, told The Associated Press about his patients’ condition. “Most have recovered within the 10 to 14-day isolation period.”

