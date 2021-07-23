COVID Cases Among Migrants in Rio Grande Valley Sector Surge 900% as Border Numbers Continue to SOAR

The numbers on the southern border continue to be an out of control dumpster fire under Joe Biden’s administration, and there is no end in site.

With that comes even more good news, as COVID-19 cases among the migrants at the border has now surged to a 900% increase.

There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months according to Fox News.

The RGV sector of the border is one of the main destinations for migrants crossing the border, seeing more than 2000 apprehensions each day and accounting for 60^ of confirmed positive cases from detainees by the U.S. Border Patrol.

This information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus.

In a local radio interview with KURV 710 AM Tuesday in McAllen, Texas, RGV Sector Chief Brian Hastings spoke about COVID cases among agents and said he’s had more than 40 of his agents test positive this fiscal year.

Border Patrol does not typically test migrants when they are initially taken into custody — instead they are tested when they are transferred, either to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) custody if they are unaccompanied children, or to nongovernmental organizations if they are part of a family unit for transport into the U.S.

The Biden administration has been struggling to get a grip of the crisis at the southern border, which saw more than 188,000 migrants encountered in June alone — including a 25% increase in the number of family units encountered.

You can read more from our friends at Fox News.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...