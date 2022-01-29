Court Rules Mail-In Voting in Pennsylvania Unconstitutional, Massive Win for Election Integrity

Friday’s ruling by the Commonwealth Court opinion declares that Act 77 of 2019 is unconstitutional.

There is expected to be an appeal by the Department of State, ran by liberal Democrats, but that may change after the 2022 midterms, where Doug Mastriano is a powerhouse conservative candidate looking to take the Governorship of the state.

The statewide court says Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who hammered the issues of fraud with main-in voting after then President Donald J. Trump began hammering it after his 2020 campaign.

According to the Commonwealth Court filing released on Friday, Act 77, allowing residents to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, violates Article VII, Section 1 of the Pennsylvania Constitution.

The Commonwealth Court denied the Pa. Department of State acting secretary’s application for summary relief.

In the ruling, Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote, “If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end Article VII, Section 1 requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted. But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation allowing no-excuse mail-in voting can be ‘placed upon our statute books.'”

Friday’s decision by a five-judge Commonwealth Court panel could be put on hold immediately by an appeal from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to the state Supreme Court.

The decision is one that moves the state closer to securing election integrity, one that is an issue among almost all conservative Americans after 2020.

Governor Wolf said his administration would immediately appeal the decision, in the hopes the Supreme Court would issue a stay, thus halting the lower court’s decision.

“The Republican-controlled legislature passed Act 77 with strong bipartisan support in 2019 to make voting more safe, secure, and accessible and millions of Pennsylvanians have embraced it. The simple fact is that despite near-unanimous Republican legislative support for this historic update to Pennsylvania election law, they now want to strip away mail-in voting in the service of the “big lie”, Wolf said in a statement.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, while not among the petitioners to the case, applauded the Commonwealth Court’s decision.

“I have no confidence in the no-excuse mail in ballot provisions,” he said. “There is no doubt that we need a stronger election law than the one we have in place today.”

