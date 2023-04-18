Country Star Brantley Gilbert REJECTS Bud Light Tossed to Him Onstage ‘F*** That!’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

Go Woke, Go Broke is starting to take a new meaning to the Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light debacle after the beer mogul decided to embolden and celebrate transgender Dylan Mulvaney. A move that has cost the brand now over $7 Billion in the last two weeks.

Gilbert was tossed a can of Bud Light and yelled “F*** That” when he realized the brand of the beer, smashing it to the ground and performing onstage at Indian Mountain ATV park in Piedmont, Alabama.

Mulvaney was announced as a Bud Light spokesperson to promote the March Madness basketball tournament this month, which has prompted ridicule and backlash from the media and the public in recent weeks.

Check out his reaction in the vide below:

WATCH:

Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud light was Awesome🙌🏼👏👏👏😂❤️.#GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/HYDfApZXmx — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) April 16, 2023

Gilbert no longer drinks alcohol himself, but when he was thrown the brand of beer he nodded approvingly before tossing the can to his drummer who proceeded to shotgun the drink.

Mulvaney’s face on the Anheuser-Busch “Bud Light” products and the Transgender activist showing off the cans set off Massive backlash towards the end of March Madness.

Gilbert is a known Conservative who led fans on a “F*** Joe Biden” chant during a show in 2021. Brantley has also been supporting Pro Trump merchandise while on tour.

Other country stars, including John Rich, Travis Tritt, and Kid Rock have harshly criticized and boycotted the brand along with tens of millions of other conservatives.

These delusional companies have even offered someone without a vagina a women’s hygiene product, that’s how delusional liberals and corporate America have become.

Mulvaney has partnered with a number of prominent brands and was rumored to have a relationship with Tampax, posting to TikTok in 2022 about a proposed partnership.

“When Tampax offers to sponsor you but you don’t have a [cat emoji],” Mulvaney shared at the time.

