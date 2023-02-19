Country Singer Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Found Dead From ‘Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’ in Their Home

A horrific story coming out of Nashville this morning as the Nashville Police Department confirmed that Kyle Jacobs, husband of country music star Kellie Picker is dead.

Jacobs died by apparent suicide in the couples’ Nashville home Friday afternoon, according to People.

The Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to the residence Friday at 1:21 p.m., the police said in a statement to People.

The Nashville Fire Department was also on the scene and reports indicated that they found the 49-year-old “deceased from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound,” according to a statement acquired by People from police.

Pickler told authorities she woke up shortly after Jacobs ‘body was located but was unable to find her husband. Her personal assistant reportedly helped contact police when Pickler discovered she was not able to open a door to one of the rooms in the house, according to People.

Jacobs was a prominent country music songwriter that had collaborated with high profile stars including Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker, Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelly, and Clay Walker among others.

Jacob’s last post to social media was the day before his death. It was a celebratory post full of excitement over a career achievement after an album he collaborated on, Lee Brice’s “Hey World” went Platinum.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! @leebrice @curbwordmusicpub @curbrecords #countrymusic,” he wrote to his Instagram page.

Pickler who became famous after a good run on American idle married Jacobs in 2011 and the two starred in the show “I Love Kellie Pickler” which ran for three seasons in 2015.

She currently hosts SiriusXM’s “The Highway” radio show throughout the week.

We all send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Kellie and her family in this difficult time.

