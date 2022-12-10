Country Music Star John Rich Says He Will Join Actor James Woods Lawsuit Against DNC

Country Music Superstar John Rich has confirmed the Democrats worst nightmare, and says he will join Hollywood Conservative star James Woods’ class action lawsuit against the DNC for censoring the speech of Americans and Conservative influencers on Twitter.

Woods said after learning he was targeted by the DNC: “I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you’ll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what.

“Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American – not a so-called celebrity. I’m not a celebrity — I’m hardly recognizable anymore because my career has been destroyed by these very people.

“And I will sue. And I’m hoping other people will sue. I loved my career for 50 years. I was happy to be an award-winning and honored and appreciated actor, and I miss my career.

“Someone said, why would you do it? I said I’m going to defend my name… And if I have to be the flag bearer for this, then so be it. I’ll be proud to do it.“

“To my friends in the Democratic Party: This now documented attack by the DNC is a troubling issue that transcends politics.”

“If the shoe were on the other foot, you would rightfully be enraged. Please join us as Americans on this one. It’s too important to do otherwise.”

“To my friends in the Republican Party: If your patriotism is genuine, not all bluff and bluster, let loose the dogs of war.”

“Because true patriots will no longer stand to see our rights trampled by the DNC and its slimy cronies in media and the bowels of government. #Twitter”

A Twitter user said to James: “I know you’ll never see this, I’m just a regular person, but please know you’ve given millions of us hope and a reason to go on. A humble thank you from a simple person.”

Woods said: “I do see this, and I hear you. While I do not know you, I know your heart and share your sorrow. You are who I’m doing this for. Thank you for sharing what so many of us have felt during this never-ending purge. It is you, sir, who should be thanked, and I humbly do so.”

When Elon Musk said: “Twitter acting by itself to suppress free speech is not a 1st amendment violation, but acting under orders from the government to suppress free speech, with no judicial review, is.”

Woods said: “Agree. How would you like to fund a class action suit for those who were suppressed? I’ll be happy to be lead plaintiff. Thank you, @elonmusk.”

When a Twitter user said: “I’m pretty sure I was on their enemies list. I’d be glad to join any class action law suit.”

Rich said, “Me too.”

