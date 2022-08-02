Country Music Star John Rich ROASTS Liberal Troll on Twitter in Epic Response

John Rich is a country music star, and he loves his country, loves President Donald J. Trump, and quite frankly he’s just tired of liberals. Can’t we all just relate?

Well one liberal took a shot at the country star on Twitter, and was absolutely roasted!

“When’s the last time you had a hit? I keep finding her CDs in the bargain bin at Walmart lol” wrote the liberal troll.

Rich’s response that followed was quite amusing, to say the least.

“This is a screen shot from this morning, #1. Try harder…” Rich tweeted back.

Don’t you just love a happy ending?

