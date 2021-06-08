COULD TRUMP RUN FOR CONGRESS AND THEN HOUSE SPEAKER IN 2022?

In an interview with radio host Wayne Allyn Root on Friday afternoon, Root suggested to Trump that he should possiblyconsider running for a U.S. House seat from Florida next year and then seek to become House Speaker should Republicans win the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.



From that position, Root said, “Trump could wipe Biden out as the Republican leader and then run for president again in 2024.”



“Why not, instead of waiting for 2024, and I’m hoping you’ll run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress? A House seat in Florida. Win big. Lead us to a dramatic landslide victory. Take the House by 50 seats,,” Root told Trump.



“Then you become the Speaker of the House, lead the impeachment of Biden and start criminal investigations against Biden. You’ll wipe him out for this last two years,” continued the radio host.



Trump responded, “That’s so interesting. You know, it’s very interesting.” The former president added, “Other people have suggested I should run for Senate, but you know what, your idea might be better.”



And Trump is correct. Back in February of 2020, Trump’s 2016 campaign strategist Steve Bannon told a group of Republicans in Boston that Trump should unseat Speaker Pelosi and launch an impeachment investigation against Biden. “We totally get rid of Nancy Pelosi, and the first act of President Trump as Speaker of the House will be to impeach Joe Biden for his illegitimate activities of stealing the presidency,” Bannon said.



For this to happen, several events would have to go in Trump’s favor. First, he would have to find a House district in Florida where he could win the Republican primary, which shouldn’t be difficult, and go on to victory in the general election. That could be more difficult, depending on the district. Then, Republicans would have to win control of the House. Then, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would need to be willing to step aside to allow for Trump to become Speaker.



To avoid crossing Trump, McCarthy would have to put aside his own ambitions, and that wouldn’t be that surprising. Trump’s impending decisions on his political future have deterred most of the Republican candidates who have thought or might want to run for president in 2024. Most, if not all do not want to challenge Trump in a primary.



Trump has hinted several times about his intention to run again but has made no firm commitments to doing so to date.His political ambitions remain complicated, as a criminal investigation into his business dealings led by New York prosecutors, has resulted in a special grand jury being convened at the end of May to consider evidence. It is expected that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. will seek criminal charges against Trump.



Trump has claimed the probe is strictly ‘purely political’ and by all indications he has no intention of letting it interrupt his plans. He spoke last Saturday, June 5, at the North Carolina GOP convention, and has plans later this summer to resume his campaign-style rallies as he travels the nation in support of various Republican candidates.



Is Trump really serious and considering a run for U.S. House? it’s impossible to know what he will do, but the media interest in his comments on Root’s radio show demonstrates how everyone is waiting to see what he does next.

Senior Trump aide Jason Miller put it this way: “I don’t think anyone is having more fun right now than President Donald J. Trump.”



Personally, I believe there are around 75 million American voters wondering what he is going to do, as well.

