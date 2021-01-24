[…] Costco Will Continue to Carry My Pillow Products and Honor Contracts Company Says […]

As many of you know and we reported here at The DC Patriot, Kohl’s, Bed Bath and Beyond among some others announced they would stop carrying My Pillow products because CEO and Founder Mike Lindell challenged what half the country did, the election results.

Mike is a friend of mine, and a true Patriot. He loves God and America, and before we get started any further, we fully support him in all of his efforts here at The DC Patriot. Mike gave me a promo code for all of you here to save you a ton of money on his products. So use code HOPE77 if you’d like to get some pillows today and support this ardent Patriot!

It looks like we’ve found a company that’s smart enough to not alienate half of America, and would like everyone’s business. On Sunday Costco announced they would be carrying his products, and will honor their contract with My Pillow.

The following is from MSN:

Tucked alongside promotional events on Costco’s website for men’s suits, mattresses and Vitamix blenders is MyPillow, the embattled pillow company. Costco, in contrast to Bed, Bath and Beyond, Wayfair and other retailers that announced an eventual stoppage of MyPillow sales, shows no signs of ending its “special events” despite MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s seeming support of President Donald Trump invoking martial law during the final days of his presidency. The beloved wholesale retailer features “special events” showcasing MyPillow’s Giza cotton sheets, pillows and mattress toppers scheduled nationwide through the end of February. A Costco representative told SFGATE: “We have contractual commitments to MyPillow that we intend to honor, as we seek to do with all of our suppliers.”

Well, we’ve found a place you can keep shopping for now America, it’s Costco. Thanks for doing the right thing, not the easy thing Costco, it’s sad we now live in a country where doing what’s right is considered brave.

