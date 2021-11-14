Corrupt Democrats in Nevada Gerrymandering Like Hell to Stay in Power

Months ago, Nevadans demanded forensic audit into the 2020 election en masse by mailing out thousands of notarized affidavits, only to be unconstitutionally denied their right to one by the very same officials accused of fraud. Now in an attempt to hold on to the power gained through fraudulent elections, Democrats are trying to gerrymander the state into oblivion, even going as far as to split cities entire cities and communities ridiculously in half. Only 4 congressional districts make up the state Nevada, and Las Vegas is cut up into 3 of them specifically so Dems in power can distribute enough votes to control all 3.

What they are trying to do now is attempt to keep their unpopular, pro-Biden Democrat incumbent Susie Lee in power by carving out the city of Henderson out of CD3 and adding urban voters from the north in, while simultaneously splitting the red suburb communities of Mountain’s Edge and Southern Highlands apart off from Henderson, and creating a huge disconnecting cut off from the rural and retirement communities to the south. As a congressional candidate that lives the blue circle on the map, I shouldn’t have to tell you the corrupt powers that be don’t even care if the map doesn’t make sense or that communities are being weirdly divided….all they want is a political advantage to keep a purple battleground state under the control of the Democrat party. As usual gutless Republicans too busy suing and fighting amongst themselves have thrown up their hands in defeat rather than say or do anything, which is probably why so many in the state are jumping over to the newly re-ramped Libertarian party which has been actively pushing for a return of constitutional rights and reeling in an already out-of-control, over reaching government.

Feel free to let state legislators know how corrupt and stupid they are being before they concrete all this fraud in for good:

