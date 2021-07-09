Correcting CNN’s Best and Worst President Rankings (VIDE0)

Our good friend Dinesh D’Souza sits down and breaks down CNN’s best and worst President rankings.

This is a great take, and literally shows the insanity of the mainstream media and the narrative and ideology they are trying to push on the American populace.

Dinesh breaks down that Presidents are kind of remembered by one line. He mentions George Washington was the Father of America, Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves, and when you think of it in those terms, he’s not wrong.

Watch Dinesh break it all down below, it’s worth the watch!

