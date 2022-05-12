CORPORATIONS VERY QUIET ABOUT ROE V. WADE AFTER DISNEY’S CLASH WITH DESANTIS OVER COMPANY POLITICAL ACTIVISM​

Corporations across America that have previously been outspoken about hot-button social issues have stayed quiet on the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade after a dramatic clash between Disney and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over​ the company’s political activism.

Since the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats are trying to ram through a bill legalizing third trimester abortions, but they aren’t getting the support of corporate America, as most of these corporations are not voicing opinions, after Disney’s clash with Florida Governor DeSantis, costing Disney to lose its special tax privileges.



CNBC and Fortune have contacted dozens of the largest corporations in the U.S. but few of them gave any comment about the landmark case.



According to CNBC, Disney, American Airlines, Walmart, Facebook, Microsoft, or Comcast have not commented on the draft opinion, though all of these companies have been outspoken on politics and social issues in the past.



Zeno, a massive public relations firm that advises Coca-Cola, Hershey, Salesforce, Netflix and Starbucks, have advised its clients not to comment on the overturning of Roe, according to Popular Information, citing a client memo.



Zeno told their clients, “Do not take a stance you cannot reverse, especially when the decision is not final. This topic is a textbook ’50/50′ issue. Subjects that divide the country can sometimes be no-win situations for companies because regardless of what they do they will alienate at least 15 to 30 percent of their stakeholders, according to Popular Information. “Do not assume that all of your employees, customers or investors share your view.”



Several companies that came out against the 2021 Texas Heartbeat Act, which bans most abortions at around six weeks, have been silent on the leaked draft opinion, including Lyft, GoDaddy, Glossier, Patagonia and Madewell.



The United Parcel Service (UPS) reportedly donated to Rise Up for Abortion Rights, a pro-abortion group that targeted churches this Mother’s Day, according to Fox Business. UPS has not mad a public statement on the likely end of Roe and has not responded to requests for comment.



Match Group, which vocally supported abortion rights in the past has been silent on the likely overturning of Roe, while OkCupid, owned by Match Group, called the development “unacceptable” in a statement last week.



Match Group and all the other corporations mentioned in this article have not made comments or replied to requests for comment.



After DeSantis stripped Disney of its special administrative zone and accompanying privileges in April, due to Disney coming out against a bill banning classroom instruction on gender identity and sexuality for young children, most CEOs across the country have been strategizing on how to avoid becoming the “next Disney, according to the Wall Street Journal.



